CABAZON (CBSLA) — An employee at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

The employee, who management said did not have direct contact with guests, reported Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“In accordance with the health and safety protocols established by our healthcare consultants, MCRS has directed the team member not to return to work until medical professionals deem the person is healthy,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company had contacted 11 team members who interacted with the individual, though none reported experiencing any symptoms. The company said they were being tested for coronavirus and would not be allowed to return to work until medical professionals confirm they do not have the illness.

Morongo reopened May 22 to much fanfare after being closed for about two months due to public health orders with some major changes in an effort to keep staff and guests healthy.