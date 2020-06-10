IRVINE (CBSLA) — A bank robbery suspect named the so-called “Fabio Bandit,” due to what police said was his resemblance to actor Fabio Lanzoni, has been taken into custody.
21-year-old Ryan Ray Staples of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County was arrested on Tuesday, shortly after a robbery at the Bank of America branch located at 4500 Barranca Parkway in Irvine.
Staples allegedly gave a teller a note demanding money and a silent robbery alarm was activated at around 3:40 p.m., according to the Irvine Police Department.
Authorities said the suspect did not show a weapon but left the bank with cash in a clear plastic bag.
Some bank workers followed the suspect and later found him walking around a business complex across the street from the bank wearing different clothes, which were later found in the trash nearby.
Police recovered the stolen money and arrested Staples, who is also a suspect in other bank robberies in and outside of California.
He is being held on $100,000 bail in the Orange County Jail.
Irvine Police Department and the FBI will handle the investigation.