INDIO (CBSLA) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which were earlier postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been canceled for 2020.
Citing concerns over a possible fall resurgence of COVID-19, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser Wednesday signed the order to cancel the popular festivals.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival were originally scheduled for April, but they were postponed until October after Kaiser issued a similar order.
“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Kaiser said in an emailed statement. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.
“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”
County officials said they have been in contact with Goldenvoice, which operates both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival 2020, and Kaiser praised the company for its efforts to protect the health of concert goers.
It was previously reported that Coachella was reaching out to 2020 performers to postpone their shows until 2021.