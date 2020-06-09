LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Industries that are hiring the most now in Southern California are the ones most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glassdoor.com career expert Sarah Stoddard says those include consumer services, travel and tourism, restaurant and bars, as well as private security so those are the industries that are beginning to see that uptick in hiring over the past month.
In the Los Angeles area, there are currently 17,000 restaurant and bar jobs and 800 in tourism.
“Travel and tourism is actually the industry that was it the hardest given the impact of COVID-19,” said Stoddard. “And now that states are beginning to open up, business are considering plans to reopen, we are beginning to see that uptick in hiring in some of those hardest hit industries.”
Glassdoor has created a one-stop job site to help people find jobs that are in-demand – and the companies that are surging in hiring for both in-person and remote jobs.
“We’re seeing employers like the University of southern California with open roles, SpaceX, Walt Disney Company, Bank of America and Netflix,” Stoddard said.
As for advice on how to stand out as a candidate, Stoddard suggests the following:
- Start by assessing your skills to help define your job search
- Make sure you are customizing your application for each job you apply for.
- Scan through the job description to identify key words and phrases you can infuse into your resume and cover letter
Candidates should also utilize video calls and social media to connect with people that work in the industries they want to work in, she added.