LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a parking lot in East Hollywood early Tuesday morning,
At about 5:20 a.m., Los Angeles police officers dispatched to a report of gunshots found the victim dead in a parking lot outside a Cafe 50s restaurant in the 800 block of North Vermont Avenue.
He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was not identified.
A police spokesperson told CBSLA that no one was in custody and there was no motive in the killing. It’s unclear if it was gang-related.
Culling the herd (in a manner of speaking)?
The shooting that happened in East Hollywood shows that it may be gang related, and the cops who protect the city of Los Angeles do not have any idea who did it?