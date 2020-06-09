



— With more people venturing out into reopening businesses and restaurants, Los Angeles crime has skyrocketed in the first week of June.

A tweet from the LAPD says between May 31 and June 6, homicides were up 250% compared to the previous week. The number of victims who had been shot jumped 56% in the same week.

The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week. The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020

The increase in violence has continued into this week. The LAPD says several people were shot, and one killed, between 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two of the incidents are believed to be gang related.

At 5:20 a.m., a man in his 40s was found in the 800 block of North Vermont Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

At 2:10 p.m., police say an altercation at the intersection of Daley Street and Manitou Avenue with three females ended with one person shot by a man between 25 and 30 years old. The victim was able to get to a hospital and is in stable condition.

At 3:45 p.m., police say a person talking to someone in a car in the area of Spaulding Avenue and Cologne Street was shot by two men that drove up in a car. The victim was able to get to a hospital and is in stable condition, and the two suspects remain at large.

At 9:20, police say several people walking in the area of Telfair Avenue and Sheldon Street were shot by a person who drove up in a black truck. The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Immediately after stay-at-home orders were issued across the state, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said crime had dropped 23% compared to the same time last year. Police did not say if the increase in crime was related to easing coronavirus restrictions or recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.