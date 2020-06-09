



— As George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston, Angelenos gathered in Hollywood to honor his life.

Outside the iconic Laugh Factory, hundreds crowded the intersection of Laurel Ave and Sunset Blvd to memorialize Floyd and protest for racial equality.

“Every day black people are uncomfortable,” said one of the organizers.

The organizers said they’ve seen some hopeful signs of change over the past week, but the work is hardly over and being an activist solely on social media is not enough.

“Social media is great,” they said, “but the same way that their foot is on our necks as black individuals, we have to put that pressure back on (them).”

A diverse crowd came together with hope for what’s to come.

“We’re listening to each other, and change is going to come out of this very movement,” the other organizer said.

As protestors rallied, some of the boards came down off windows of businesses in the area. Business owners said they’re ready to get their stores back to normal.

“Tomorrow we’re going to sit down with the managing partners and make a decision,” said Michael Benz, owner of Flasher & Ash. “We want to get back to business.”