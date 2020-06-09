ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Another horse has died while training at Santa Anita Park, becoming the 15th to die in racing or training-related incidents at the racetrack this season.
Lightsaber, an unraced 2-year-old filly, died Sunday in what the California Horse Racing Board said was a training-related death. Lightsaber reportedly broke her left hind leg during morning workouts and was euthanized after attending veterinarians determined the injury was unrecoverable.
Santa Anita Park remains closed to the public, but restarted live racing on May 15 after closing on March 27 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fifteen horses have died since the season started in late December. Lightsaber is now the 50th horse to die at the park since December of 2018, but an investigation by state regulators last year determined most of the horses had “pre-existing pathology.”
