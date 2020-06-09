CAMP PENDLETON (CBSLA) — Fire crews are working to contain two large fires in the Camp Pendleton area.
#Woodfire (Previous Zulu Impact Area) 3000 acres burned still in impact area. Burn operations have increased the size. #IndiaFire (Previous Range 408) 102 acres burned.
Fire crews will be engaged throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/RaQhoB2nDn
— Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2020
The fires began burning on Monday afternoon. Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton said they were monitoring the fires but there was no danger for on base personnel/off base communities.
Both fires were initially allowed to burn as impact zone fires.
A large portion of the training area at the Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton is designated strictly as impact zones for live-fire training ranges Marines regularly conduct. Due to the constant live-fire training, vegetation fires on impact zones are common but they aren’t always put out as most would expect, according to their website.
CPFD is monitoring fires well within the impact areas. Smoke may be visible the remainder of the day.
No danger for on base personnel/off base communities.
No additional updates unless warranted. Learn more about impact zone fires below: https://t.co/pNYQWPJVBA
— Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 8, 2020
“The number one reason that we don’t engage impact zone fires is for safety,” said John Crook, the deputy chief of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. “We don’t want to put anyone in there if we don’t have to.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.