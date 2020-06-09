



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 56 more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,707.

An addition 1,225 confirmed cases were also reported. So far, 65,822 people in L.A. County have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials also noted that 47 cases and four deaths that were previously reported were found to be people who lived outside the county, and the cases were removed from local totals.

Around 93 percent of the people who have died from the virus countywide has underlying health conditions.

The county also released data on the race and ethnicity of those impacted by the virus, which indicates higher death rates among black residents and those who live in poverty.

Although Latino residents make up 41 percent of the total coronavirus-related deaths in L.A. County, the death rate among Latinos is 29 per 100,000 people, which is lower than the 31 per 100,000 people for black residents. Both are much higher rates than the 15 per 100,000 white residents.

Asian residents are dying at a rate of 21 per 100,000, while Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are experiencing a death rate of 30 per 100,000 people.

Health officials also noted that poverty plays a significant role in the death rates.

About 11 percent of cases have required hospitalization, according to health officials. As of Tuesday, 1,453 people were hospitalized and 29 percent of those people were in ICUs.

Health officials also said that the CDC has expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms.

The list now includes:

— fever of chills

— cough

— shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

— fatigue

— muscle or body aches

— headache

— new loss of smell or taste

— sore throat

— congestion or runny nose

— nausea or vomiting

Anyone experiencing symptoms, “even mild illness,” were encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

County officials said on Monday that they are in the process of reviewing the state’s guidelines to allow for more sectors of the economy to reopen, including bars and child care facilities. The guidelines allow for the reopening of these businesses as early as Friday, with approval from county leaders.

Also on Monday, the state issued protocols to allow for movie theaters to also reopen as early as Friday.

“The county is actively reviewing the guidelines from the state to determine how these organizations can reopen with necessary safeguards and with the precautions in place,” County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday. “An announcement will be made prior to Friday regarding which sectors can reopen with their final protocols.

“This is another important milestone for the county as we continue our path toward recovery and transition from safer at home to safer at work and safer in our communities,” she said.

Over the past two weeks, local officials have expressed concern that recent mass protests against police violence may result in a spike in new coronavirus cases and put more pressure on local hospitals.

Barger said the county will continue monitoring health data before authorizing more sectors of the economy to reopen.

“Make no mistake, we are doing this in a very deliberate and cautious way and actually have been one step behind the surrounding counties for that reason, because of the size, 10 million people, we recognize that there are a lot of other issues that come into place,” she said. “But we also recognize that the longer we stay closed knowing that we actually can do it (reopen) in a responsible way with social distancing and requiring people to wear cloth face coverings, that we need to get back to work and get the economy back working. And we can do both. It’s not either-or.”

She warned that not taking precautions out in public, whether at a protest or at the beach, could have longterm consequences.

“One of the questions asked to me (is) `Why are protesters allowed to go out and defy public health orders but businesses don’t get that same break?”‘ she said. “The reality is that this is our new norm right now. So I hope that people who are out protesting are practicing social distancing and wearing face cloths, because I don’t want to have to revisit in three weeks businesses on the cusp of opening that know if they do not open they will not ever open again.”