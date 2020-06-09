LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Boomers! family entertainment centers in Fountain Valley and Upland have permanently closed according to messages on each location’s website.
The two locations have been closed during “stay at home” orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The parks offered mini-golf, rides, go-kart rides, and arcade games and were high-traffic locations being right off the 405 and 10 Freeway.
The websites mention that season passes, “Play Cards,” and “Boomer Bucks” will be honored at other APX locations. Boomers in Kearny Mesa and El Cajon were also closed.
According to the Irvine location’s website, the company “is also pursuing a comprehensive financial restructuring and sale of the company…which falls under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.”
Those who had reservations prior to the COVID-19 closures will be contacted by a representative.
More information about opening dates for other locations can be found at boomersparks.com.