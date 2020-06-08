Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Several small earthquakes rattled the desert near Ridgecrest, the area hit last summer by a magnitude-7.1 quake.
The largest earthquake that struck Sunday at 9:15 p.m. had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 and was centered about 14 miles west of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Less than an hour earlier, an area further away to the northwest of Ridgecrest was hit by a magnitude-3.0 earthquake.
Last Wednesday, a magnitude-5.5 quake jolted the region.
This is the same area hit hard by earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 7.1 in July of last year.