SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials reported 113 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county’s totals to 7,527 cases as the number of fatalities remained at 177.
The number of people hospitalized dipped from 297 on Sunday to 291 Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 129 to 135.
As of Monday, 161,547 people had been tested and 3,326 have recovered.
Out of all Orange County cities, Santa Ana has the most cases at 1,488, followed by Anaheim with 1,331 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are tied to skilled nursing facilities.
According to health officials, 85 of the deaths in the county involved residents of skilled nursing home facilities. The HCA has reported outbreaks at 26 skilled nursing homes.
As of Friday, 893 residents of skilled nursing home facilities had contracted COVID-19 and 442 staff members had tested positive for the virus.
Last week, (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)