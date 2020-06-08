



— Two area police departments said Monday that they would be placing a moratorium on the training and use of the carotid restraint control hold until further notice.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it requested an immediate review of the department’s policy regarding the use of the maneuver that can block the flow of blood to the brain.

Following the review, Commission President Decker and Chief Michel Moore agreed to an immediate moratorium on the training and use of the carotid hold “until such time that the Board of Police Commissioners can conduct a detailed review,” according to a statement.

El Monte Police Department also issued a statement that said it had suspended the use of all carotid control holds by any member of the department until further notice.

Chief David Reynoso also ordered immediate training on other permissible police restraint tactics to remind officers that other options exist when the need arises.

“We are experiencing one of those historic moments that presents all cities the unique opportunity to make changes that prevent deaths while in police custody,” El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement. “With the action to eliminate the use of this restraint hold, the city is making a decision that will improve policing and increase public safety.”

The city is also in the process of implementing a new body camera program that will require all officers, including detectives, to wear body cameras while out in the field.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an end to carotid hold training in the state’s police program following the death of George Floyd, who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest.

