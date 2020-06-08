Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) — A fast-spreading brush fire broke out in Corona on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:19 p.m. and continued burning after 5:30 p.m.
Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department was in unified command with the Corona Fire Department. At last check, 172 firefighters were assigned to the fire.
Around 4:54 p.m., the fire was approximately 30-40 acres and spread to approximately 60 acres with 0% containment at about 5:24 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the fire spread to 100 acres and was 5% contained.
Winds were at 18 mph gusting to 32 mph and structure threat was mitigated.
