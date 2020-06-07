FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Though a lot of businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, Fullerton-based Professional Plastics has been working around-the-clock to fill plexiglass orders nationwide.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I have never seen it like this in my entire career,” said Jeramie Jones, the company’s business manager.
Since the pandemic began, Jones says the company has been hard at work making plastic barriers now visible at grocery stores and even some restaurants. The company services much of the U.S. and parts of Asia.
“We’re very directly helping keep people safe and get the community back to work so it’s really nice to be able to do that,” he said.
From the medical field making incubation domes and ventilators to face shields to help protect doctors to the gaming industry, their west Sacramento location is creating barriers to assist with social distancing at blackjack tables.
“The casinos want to get back open and there’s some very interesting solutions,” said Jones, who further explained that the company was also working with the Elk Grove Unified School District to assist in its eventual reopening.