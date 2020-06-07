Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting in the city of Industry.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Azusa Avenue in the city of Industry.
No deputies were hurt; however, a male suspect was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.