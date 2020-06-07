CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MALIBU (CBSLA) — A man was found dead Sunday evening after jumping into the water at Rindge Dam in Malibu Creek State Park.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the report around 2:15 p.m.,  according to dispatch supervisor Sheryl Flores.

Firefighters discovered the body around 2:50 p.m. The man’s name is being withheld until authorities can notify next of kin. His age was not immediately known.

At 7:30 p.m., Malibu Canyon Road was reopened after the body was recovered.

It’s unknown why he jumped into the water.

