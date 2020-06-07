MALIBU (CBSLA) — A man was found dead Sunday evening after jumping into the water at Rindge Dam in Malibu Creek State Park.
Unfortunately the rescue mission was turned into a recovery mission. The swimmer’s body was found and recovered. Our hearts go out to his loved ones. Units have cleared the area and Malibu Canyon Rd is open. pic.twitter.com/kl2vJxYUhM
— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the report around 2:15 p.m., according to dispatch supervisor Sheryl Flores.
Firefighters discovered the body around 2:50 p.m. The man’s name is being withheld until authorities can notify next of kin. His age was not immediately known.
At 7:30 p.m., Malibu Canyon Road was reopened after the body was recovered.
It’s unknown why he jumped into the water.
