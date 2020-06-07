LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in months, worshipers from across the Southland are returning to their churches for in-person Sunday services.
At the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown, parishioners were arriving as of 7 a.m. for the Spanish-speaking service, which will be followed by an English-speaking service at 10 a.m.
Since March 15th, services there and at other houses of worship had been carried out online in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Amid reopening, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles issued guidelines including reducing the capacity of those inside, ensuring that all are wearing face coverings, including church staff, and cleaning high touch surfaces.
To that end, the church planned to implement deep cleaning after every service, only allowing 100 parishioners inside per service, emptying the holy water fonts, and removing the hymnal books. Additionally, the statues will be roped off to avoid high touch surfaces. Bread-only communion will be offered.
The elderly and the immune compromised are encouraged to stay home.