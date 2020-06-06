Comments
AVALON (CBSLA) — Two people were injured in Avalon on Saturday morning after a propane tank aboard a sailboat exploded.
The victims were airlifted to the Torrance Hospital Burn Unit in unknown condition.
Firefighters were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a boat at Moonstone Beach on Santa Catalina Island, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
