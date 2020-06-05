Comments
REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A small plane crashed into a hillside in Redlands Friday afternoon.
According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, CalFire reported that a plane had crashed near Crafton Hills in Mentone at about 3:30 p.m.
Three people were onboard the single-engine Cessna 172. There were no survivors.
The circumstances leading up to the crash, which officials initially said happened in Yucaipa, were not immediately known.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.