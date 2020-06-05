INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — An ironworker died Friday following a fall at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Shortly after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to a call regarding an accident at the construction site located 1000 S. Prairie Avenue.
The builder, Turner AECOM Hunt, issued a statement this afternoon confirming that an ironworker fell from the roof structure of the stadium this morning and died at the scene.
“This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work
extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
The victim was not immediately identified.
The $5 billion stadium, which is nearly complete, has been under construction for multiple years.
Construction has continued at the venue despite the coronavirus pandemic.
A pre-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints is scheduled for August 14 at the location.
