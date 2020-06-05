LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A police officer who posted a photo on Instagram that showed him holding a baton over what appeared to be a bloody sidewalk during Sunday protests against police brutality in Long Beach has been fired, the Long Beach Police Department announced Friday.
Department officials said they were made aware of the photos on Thursday and immediately took action, removing the officer, identified as 26-year-old Jacob Delgado, from his patrol duties.
“Our organization is dedicated to our community and we must build upon the relationships we have while continuing to develop and foster new relationships,” Chief Robert Luna said in a statement. “We hold our employees to the highest standards and will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust.”
Delgado posted the photo to his Instagram story at about 9 p.m. Sunday and later deleted it, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story. Around the same time, officers were clashing with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was being called in to restore peace.