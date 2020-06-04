SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A protest sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota drew dozens of people Thursday to Santa Clarita.
By midday, protesters had gathered near the Westfield Valencia Town Center and along Newhall Ranch Road, where sheriff’s officials said they remained peaceful.
Deputies were stationed around the Town Center mall to keep the peace, while a contingent of National Guard troops was on hand in what sheriff’s officials called a “proactive” step.
Just after 1 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station put out a tweet saying “We hear you. We see you. We are vigilantly watching over your safety and our community’s.”
A short time later, McBean Parkway was closed between Town Center and Valencia for the protests.
Several hundred protesters also gathered Thursday on the streets of Hollywood, where they headed toward the mayor’s mansion in Hancock Park, where protesters have gathered in recent days.