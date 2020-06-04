LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach police officer died Thursday when he was involved in a collision on his way to work.
Anton Fischer, a three-year veteran of the LBPD, was riding a motorcycle and collided with a vehicle at the area of 7th Place and Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, he was found on the ground with severe injuries.
He was transported to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of #LBPD Officer Anton Fischer 💙 pic.twitter.com/lLZGrpKKDq
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 5, 2020
According to officials, initial investigations indicate Fischer was traveling eastbound on Ocean Blvd when the driver of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee made a left turn from 7th Place, going westbound on Ocean Avenue. Fischer was unable to stop in time and hit the side of the Jeep.
Bystanders rushed to aid before emergency responders could arrive. The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is cooperating with the LBPD’s investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective David Lauro in the Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.