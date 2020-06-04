HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — LA Pride organizers have announced they will hold a peaceful protest in place of their annual West Hollywood Pride Parade that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the LA PRide official Twitter, the protest will be held in Hollywood “where the first-ever permitted Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the black community.”
“50 years ago Christopher Street West (CSW) took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against police brutality and oppression,” organizers wrote in a Twitter post.
“We feel that it is in our moral imperative to honor the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Riviera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and joining in the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform.”
Together With Pride pic.twitter.com/7131G6FdAF
— LA Pride (@lapride) June 3, 2020
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland Boulevard.
The California Department of Public Health recommends that participants joining the march should wear face coverings at all times.