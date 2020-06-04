



— Rapper Kanye West revealed he has created a college fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna as well as donated $2 million to different charities linked to the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a representative told Variety Thursday.

According to Variety, West has pledged to cover legal costs for the families of Arbery and Taylor as well as aid black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

West, 41, has been surprisingly quiet on social media platforms as protests against police violence continued for a second week across the country.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to Twitter Sunday saying in part, “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.”

On Thursday, she shared a message stating that her multiple brands would also be “donating across organizations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice.”

“As founder of SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, Diversity, equality and inclusion are at the core of my businesses and our community. My teams and I stand in solidarity with those making their voices heard in the fight against systemic racism,” Kardashian West said.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1268558248841555969