MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Cheers erupted Wednesday as 98-year-old Vivian Fisher received her high school diploma from Monrovia High School.
Fisher, who has deep ties to the Monrovia community, was unable to graduate 80 years ago because she was working multiple jobs to provide for her family.
On Thursday, Fisher met reporters in a park named after her father, the city’s first African American police officer. She said she worked hard to earn her diploma and urged everyone to never give up.
“Stay in school and be somebody,” she said. “Being a nobody, anybody can do that.”
Most of Fisher’s immediate family also graduated from Monrovia High School.