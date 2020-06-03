



— Volunteers gathered in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday to wipe down graffiti and help clean up buildings damaged during riots in the area.

One woman, who asked to not be identified, came to help from Rancho Cucamonga.

“I can be here, stand in solidarity with the demonstrators,” she said. “I understand the uprising, I understand the rage, and I understand the grief, but I’m also here to make sure that our community is healing and recovering and supporting also.”

She was part of an effort that wanted to clean up the damage from the recent riots in Downtown L.A.

The volunteers began with 16 people this weekend, with members of the Neighborhood Council, who then got the YMCA to step in along with donations from Home Depot.

As of Wednesday, the number of volunteers grew to 100 people who agree with the righteous demonstrations that have taken place following the death of George Floyd last week.

The group emphasized that they don’t want the protester’s message against systemic racism and excessive use of force to be hijacked by detractors who have been looting and rioting.

“I haven’t been doing a great job of listening to other minorities instead of trying to speak for them,” said another volunteer. “We need to amplify their voices and not think we know what is best, but listen to the people who are struggling and let them tell us.”

They also got help from national guard members.

The effort was done in partnership with L.A. Works which plans to have more clean-up projects in the days to come.

Those looking to volunteer can find more info on the DTLA Community Cleanup Initiative Facebook page.