



– A television show writer was fired Tuesday after he posted a photo of himself holding a rifle and allegedly threatened to shoot looters who came onto his property in West Hollywood.

Craig Gore was fired from NBC’s upcoming spinoff show “Law & Order: Organized Crime” after he posted a photo to social media Monday night which shows him wielding a rifle outside a residence in West Hollywood with the headline “curfew”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles County has been under a curfew order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. since Sunday night.

In another post he wrote, “Sunset (Boulevard) is being looted two blocks from me, you don’t think I’m gonna light m—f— up who are trying to f— with my property I worked all my life for?”

“Law & Order” franchise creator Dick Wolf provided a statement to THR Tuesday confirming that Fore has been fired.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf wrote, referencing the George Floyd protests. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

According to IMDB, Gore was a writer and producer on the shows “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.,” the latter of which is also produced by Wolf.

George Floyd protests have taken place across the Southland for several days. On Monday night, hundreds of demonstrators held a peaceful march along Hollywood Boulevard. However, shortly after the curfew order took effect, looters hit several area businesses, including a Rite Aid in Hollywood’s Gower Gulch Plaza.

More than 150 people were arrested in Hollywood on looting and curfew violations that night.