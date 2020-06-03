LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 148 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 8,303 cases and 345 deaths.
Of the 211 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 4,897 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 149 cases and one death, bringing countywide totals to 5,650 cases and 209 deaths.
Ventura County reported 26 new cases and one more death, bringing its totals to 1,190 cases and 35 deaths. The county reported 924 have recovered.
The county said 19 people were hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 125,268 Riverside County residents had been tested, 65,857 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 29,141 Ventura County residents had been tested.