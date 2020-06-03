WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A protest led by group “LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter” was underway in West Hollywood Wednesday at the intersection on Santa Monica and La Cienega Boulevard.
Large groups of people started on each corner of the intersection before spilling onto the streets.
As the crowd quickly grew, traffic was slowly blocked in the area.
People could be seen laying down and taking a knee in the middle of the intersection as drivers showed their support of the protesters.
Los Angeles County deputies were on the scene and said they were aware of the planned protest and were allowing it to continue for as long as necessary.
Large dumpsters were placed in the area to help funnel traffic in a certain direction and facilitate protesters, a deputy confirmed.
Organizers said the group planned a peaceful marches following the protest.
The crowd will be split into two groups as one marches west towards Robertson Boulevard as the other group marches east towards the CNN building.