



– All 32 teams in the National Football League have been told to conduct training camps at their own team facilities after the league banned joint team practices this summer.

The announcement has little impact on the Chargers, who have no plans to conduct training outside the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The Rams, meanwhile, will have to train exclusively at the team’s Cal Lutheran Facility in Thousand Oaks rather than at UC Irvine, where they typically hold training camp.

But Southern California fans of the Dallas Cowboys will not have the opportunity to watch the team practice in Oxnard, where they have held camp for years.

“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Tuesday.

While the NFL is expected to start its season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic, the league will be implementing social distancing measures at the Chargers’ and Rams’ home, SoFi Stadium, and other venues, including fans being required to wear masks and eliminating lines for food by offering pickup services.