UPLAND (CBSLA) – A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators during an intense confrontation that occurred amid the George Floyd protests Monday in Upland.
Upland police reported that 39-year-old Jacob Bracken of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Euclid Avenue during protests that ran from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cell phone video from the scene appears to show a man pointing a rifle at protesters as they move across the street towards a group of pro-Trump supporters, leading to scuffles.
“Alright everybody, back the f— up,” he yells.
He was arrested and booked.
As hundreds protest in Upland, tensions are now rising between Trump supporters and George Floyd Activists. Currently police are monitoring the protest. pic.twitter.com/Yql1rgy1g2
— Romualdo Sanchez (@romualdotv) June 1, 2020
According to police, the crowd was ordered to disperse after blocking the street and violating the curfew orders which began at 6 p.m.
Some protesters left, but those that remained turned violent, police said, with rocks and water bottles thrown at officers, prompting them to deploy pepper balls and sting balls to push the crowd back.
No one else was arrested, however, and the crowd eventually scattered.
“Upland protest had a few tense moments, but overall ends peacefully!” Upland police wrote on their Facebook page.