



— Civil rights and faith leaders, in conjunction with the NAACP Pasadena Branch, hosted a peaceful protest and rally Tuesday night in Pasadena, amplifying Black voices calling for an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd who was killed by Minneapolis police.

“We’re here to bring attention to the humiliating way that people of color are treated by law enforcement,” Pastor Kerwin Manning said. “The family of George Floyd has spoken. We must respectfully honor their request. They’ve asked us not to disrespect George’s life and legacy by looting and destruction.

“Anyone who raises their voice to defend the destruction of property and businesses and has not spoken anything condemning the senseless violence against Black people at the hands, the guns and the knees of those sworn to protect and serve our citizens, you don’t get it.”

The late afternoon protest started shortly after 5 p.m. with a caravan that began at First AME Church and ended in front of City Hall.

“What are you willing to give,” Esperanza Terrell, a Pasadena resident, said. “This is not cute. These protests are not arbitrary. These protests are not decoration.”

“We keep dying over and over and over again,” another speaker said. “Yes, we see arrests, but there has not been one conviction ever, so when are we gonna see convictions? When are we gonna see these officers behind bars? When are we gonna see change?”

The event, which included an impassioned speech by Pasadena Vice Mayor Tyron Hampton, got underway shortly after a 6 p.m. curfew went into effect throughout Los Angeles County, though city officials allowed the peaceful gathering to go on uninterrupted.

“All I’m asking for is fairness,” Pasadena Vice Mayor Tyron Hampton said. “I’m running a race that everyone else has a head start at. A foot is on my neck every day.

“I want you to make sure that the people that you vote for are actually going to the things they say they’re going to do.”

After the speeches were finished, those in attendance returned home without incident.