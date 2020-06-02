PASADENA (CBSLA) — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Altadena Station are seeking the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Jamari Randy Fernandez.
Jamari was last seen on Monday at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena.
Jamari is described as a black juvenile standing four feet tall and weighing 70 pounds. He has short, black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts.
His family is very concerned for his well-being as are seeking the public’s help in finding him. According to his family, Jamari might be with his 14-year-old brother.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena Station, Detective Lohmann or Sgt. Busch at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).