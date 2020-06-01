LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials Monday reported 496 newly confirmed cases and eight more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 7,982 cases and 331 deaths.
Of the 195 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 4,725 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County Monday reported an additional 321 cases and five deaths over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 5,355 cases and 204 deaths.
Ventura County Monday reported 74 new cases and one more death over the weekend, bringing its totals to 1,152 cases and 34 deaths. The county reported 854 have recovered.
The county said 18 people were hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Monday afternoon, 119,824 Riverside County residents had been tested, 62,989 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 27,966 Ventura County residents had been tested.