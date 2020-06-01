Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A band of looters raided a pharmacy and other businesses in the Van Nuys area Monday.
SKY9 caught dozens of looters pouring out of a Boost Mobile store on Van Nuys Boulevard late Monday afternoon, minutes after a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd took place just blocks away.
Another group was seen looting a Super Discount Pharmacy, at 14618 Victory Blvd. near Vesper Avenue in Van Nuys.
Shattered glass was seen on the sidewalk near both locations after looters smashed through front windows to access the businesses.
A police chase later took place involving a group of suspected looters in the area.