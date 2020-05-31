Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSLA) — Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based SpaceX and NASA successfully launched two astronauts to space on its Dragon crew capsule.
The capsule arrived Sunday, 19 hours after liftoff, delivering Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station.
The flight marked the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company, according to the Associated Press.
SpaceX tweeted:
Docking confirmed – Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station! pic.twitter.com/KiKBpZ8R2H
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2020