Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A CBS2 News crew was shaken up Sunday after they were caught up in a scary scene as looters stormed a CVS store in Long Beach.
Reporter Brittney Hopper was live on the air reporting on the looting taking place outside the store, where heavy smoke was seen.
No officers were on scene at the time.
Hopper reported several people approached their vehicle and shouted profanities at the crew.
At one point, several objects were apparently thrown at the news van, prompting Hopper to shout “Go, go!” as the van sped away safely from the scene.
No one was injured.