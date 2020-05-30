Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several LAPD cars have been vandalized as thousands of protestors converge in the Fairfax District, calling for change after the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.
The demonstration, planned by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, drew crowds to Pan Pacific Park by afternoon. At last word, the crowd had taken over the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, blocking traffic.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.