Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they’re continuing to investigate a series of poisonings targeting individuals experiencing homelessness in Huntington Beach.
The poisonings in mid-May impacted multiple homeless individuals who were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Friday.
The ingredient, officials said was “twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police.”
The individuals suffered seizure-like symptoms, including difficulty breathing, vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain. Their reactions were apparently filmed, according to officials.
Several were hospitalized.
More information was expected to be released Monday at an upcoming news conference.