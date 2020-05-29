LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 141 newly confirmed cases and 10 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 7,486 cases and 323 deaths.
Of the 202 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 4,563 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 120 cases and nine deaths, bringing countywide totals to 5,034 cases and 199 deaths.
Ventura County reported 16 new cases and one more death, bringing its totals to 1,078 cases and 33 deaths. The county reported 817 have recovered.
The county said 21 people were hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 112,412 Riverside County residents had been tested, 58,709 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 23,830 Ventura County residents had been tested.