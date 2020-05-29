



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Film buffs, start your engines. Memorabilia from the Oscar-nominated “Ford v Ferrari” could soon be yours.

Items from the film — some of which will be autographed by leads Christian Bale and Matt Damon — is being auctioned off to benefit the families of first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carroll Shelby Foundation, founded by the late automotive designer and racing driver at center of the film, announced the auction on Friday. All proceeds will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“The Carroll Shelby Foundation has financially supported families since Carroll Shelby established it in 1991,” said Neil Cummings, the foundation’s co-president. “Our two organizations are partnering to address the immediate needs of first responder families on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis. We’re asking Shelby fans to join this effort by bidding on exclusive autographed ‘automobilia’ from the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari.”

Items signed by Bale and Damon include:

— an original mini movie poster from the U.S. distribution of the film, which includes an autopen version of Carroll Shelby’s signature, and is also signed by Charlie Agapiou, Shelby’s former crew chief

— a glovebox from the white Cobra driven by Bale during the film’s first race.

Other items being auctioned include:

— an air bag cover for a 2010-2014 Ford Mustang personally signed by Carroll Shelby

— a vinyl soundtrack album from the film signed by Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

— a diecast Shelby American team GT40 in the Ken Miles Le Mans 1966 livery signed by Shelby’s grandson Aaron Shelby, Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

— a copy of A.J. Baime’s book “Go Like Hell,” personally signed by Carroll Shelby and the author.

The person who wins the bid for the book will also have the option to hop on a call with Cummins to hear stories about Shelby.

“During that conversation, I will share insights from my personal and business relationship with Carroll that began in 1991 and continued until the day he passed away,” Cummings said. “This conversation will include Shelby stories such as why Carroll originally created the foundation.”

The FRCF provides grants to first responders who are facing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic. It also funds temporary housing and college scholarships.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve funded millions of dollars in college scholarships to children with first responder parents who’ve been killed or injured in the line of duty,” said FRCF President Jillian Crane. “Our goal is to raise a minimum of $200 million to support first responders with immediate financial support as they battle the pandemic.”

The foundation has already funded close to 13,000 hotel room nights for first responders trying to keep their families safe. It has also given out $4.2 million in grants, paid for 16 coronavirus-related funerals for first responders, and distributed over 400,000 medical grade masks.

To view the online auction, visit the Carroll Shelby Foundation’s website. One item per week will be posted to eBay, starting Friday.

