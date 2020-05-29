SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A massive food drive was held in Sylmar for struggling workers in the entertainment industry Friday morning hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru food giveaway, which was organized by several unions, distributed food to an estimated 1,500 families in the 14000 block of Balboa Boulevard.
The Hollywood industry has been brought a halt since the pandemic took hold in mid-March. Nearly all movie theaters across the country have been shuttered and film and television production has been halted.
Tens of thousands of entertainment industry professionals are out of work due to COVID-19 closures. The situation is so dire, the Academy is considering postponing the 2021 Oscar ceremony due to the pandemic.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a virtual meeting with film and television industry leaders in which he said that new state guidelines would allow production to start up again in some counties.
Friday’s event was organized by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Labor Community Services, Teamsters Local 399 and the Hollywood Basic Crafts unions.