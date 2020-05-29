



— Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Friday announced two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be linked to the novel coronavirus , bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children to six.

The age range for the six children is four months to eight years. All six of the children have since been discharged from the hospital, according to Jackie Szmuszkovicz, a pediatric cardiologist and Kawasaki Disease specialist at CHLA.

Five of the six children had Kawasaki Disease-like symptoms and one of the children went into shock. All six of the children had positive COVID-19 antibody testing, which can identify if an individual had a prior infection, through none of them tested positive for the virus upon admission.

“We have been communicating with pediatric specialists from centers across the country and around the world,” Szmuszkovicz says. “We are entering our patients in registries to help define the nature of the illness and demographics and we are also collaborating on research projects to help define the best treatment and practices.”

The six MIS-C cases come from a total of 21 Kawasaki Disease patients who have been tested for antibodies since April 1st. These children will continue to be tested for antibodies in case they develop antibodies later.

More information about MIS-C can found on CHLA’s website.