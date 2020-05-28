VENTURA (CBSLA) – A scenic hiking destination in Thousand Oaks has been shut down after visitors left behind large amounts of trash and human waste, authorities said Thursday.
Paradise Falls in Wildwood Park has been overrun with crowds “in the hundreds” in the past two weeks as the weather has started warming up and cooped-up residents look to get outdoors.
According to Conejo Open Space Conservation Agency (COSCA), rangers have collected “multiple truckloads of trash” left at the 40-foot canyon waterfall despite the presence of trash cans in the area.
The organization also cited issues involving human waste after “many used areas along the creek both upstream and downstream as a toilet.”
“COSCA has worked diligently to encourage visitors to be respectful of the environment and fellow visitors, and to obey posted rules, but many have not answered these calls,” a spokesperson said.
Paradise Falls will be closed starting Friday “until further notice.”
The Thousand Oaks Police Department will be on site and will issue citations for anyone entering the posted closure area, according to COSCA.