FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death by officers after allegedly stabbing a police K9 following a domestic violence incident in Fullerton Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. in 3600 block of West Avenue.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call learned that a man had pulled a knife on his two teen children, Fullerton police report.
As officers got on scene they witnessed several family members fleeing the house, with the suspect emerging carrying a large knife, police said.
After refusing commands to drop the knife, the suspect tried to reenter the house, which was believed to contain more family members.
That prompted officers to deploy a K9 on the suspect, who stabbed the dog and was then shot by officers, police said.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not immediately named. The knife he was carrying was recovered at the scene.
The K9 underwent emergency surgery and a veterinary hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.