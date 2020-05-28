



– Lakers star LeBron James took to social media this week to express his anger over the death of George Floyd , an unarmed black man, during an arrest in Minneapolis which has sparked demonstrations nationwide.

In an Instagram post Tuesday night, James posted a side-by-side photo of a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, along with a photo of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during a national anthem.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??” LeBron wrote.

Then on Wednesday, James posted a photo from 2014 donning an “I Can’t Breathe Shirt,” in reference to the controversial death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York City police officer.

On Monday, cell phone captured footage of the violent arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pushed against Floyd’s neck has he repeatedly says he cannot breath. He later died in a hospital.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired Tuesday.

According to CBS Minnesota, the officers had been dispatched to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

The video sparked off protests across the country, including downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators briefly shut down the 101 Freeway Wednesday afternoon and damaged two California Highway Patrol vehicles.

There were violent protests in Minneapolis overnight Wednesday. CBS Minnesota reports buildings were set ablaze and one man was shot to death.