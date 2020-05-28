LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second night in a row.
One group of largely peaceful protestors gathered outside of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown Los Angeles around 5 p.m.
Some of the protesters reportedly shouted expletives directed at police lined up outside the building and others surrounded California Highway Patrol cruisers driving down 1st Street.
In a Thursday evening statement posted to YouTube, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the department would do “everything possible” to facilitate protesters as they demonstrated.
“Street demonstrations are and should be occurring across this country and in this city to bring voices to injustices,” he said. “It is part of the very democracy of what makes this country great.”
Another protest, organized by the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, marched from the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters to the Venice Beach substation.
“Wear black and orange and come in peace,” a social media post read. “Bring masks, signs, a megaphone and anything else to raise the level of awareness.”
YOU IN? We come as one, love is our weapon. If you want to be part of a peaceful rally to raise awareness join us at 3 pm pst at the @santamonicapd HQ (333 Olympic). At 4 PM PST we will walk from the police department to Venice beach substation 1530 ocean front walk. Wear black and orange and come in peace. Bring masks, signs, a megaphone and anything else to raise the level of awareness. Police must be held accountable in America.. and they must know we are coming together to achieve this. #mrcheckpointcommunity #AFTP #alwaysfilmthepolice #georgefloyd